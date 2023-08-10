Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,961 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Corteva Stock Down 1.5 %

CTVA stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.