Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

