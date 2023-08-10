Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $11,024,640,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

