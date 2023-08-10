Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

NYSE SNA opened at $272.56 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

