Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,062 shares of company stock worth $5,867,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $229.84 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.99.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.