Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE STN opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stantec has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

