Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $257.89 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

