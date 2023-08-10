F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

F&G Annuities & Life has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. F&G Annuities & Life has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of FG stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

