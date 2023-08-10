National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 118.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.