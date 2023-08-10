Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 387.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

