Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 41.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $323.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.74. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $69,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at $346,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

