Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 330.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

RDN stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,892 shares of company stock worth $2,796,829 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $400,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Radian Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

