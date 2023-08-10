Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.0 %

ERF stock opened at C$22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enerplus has a one year low of C$16.72 and a one year high of C$25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

