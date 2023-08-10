Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 163.08 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.05 million and a PE ratio of 31.15. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.01.

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

