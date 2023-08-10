Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 163.08 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.05 million and a PE ratio of 31.15. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.01.
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
