Antofagasta plc Declares Dividend of $0.12 (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Antofagasta Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,635 ($20.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.10, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.28) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.12) to GBX 1,490 ($19.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.25) to GBX 1,270 ($16.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,458.75 ($18.64).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

