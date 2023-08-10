Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.90 Per Share

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,379.50 ($17.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The company has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,283.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,346.88.
In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.46), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($816,583.77). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
