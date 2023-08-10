Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.90 Per Share

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Entain Price Performance

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,379.50 ($17.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The company has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,283.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,346.88.

Insider Activity at Entain

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.46), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($816,583.77). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.53) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($23.29).

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

