Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Plans GBX 2.75 Dividend

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CAL opened at GBX 56.40 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £97.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.80. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.86).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

