Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:RCOI opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £808,209.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.