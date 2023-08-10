Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:RCOI opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £808,209.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

