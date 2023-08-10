The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 59.30 (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.76) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BKG opened at GBX 4,316 ($55.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($39.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($58.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,063.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.
In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($51.09) per share, with a total value of £9,875.06 ($12,619.88). Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
