The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 59.30 (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.76) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,316 ($55.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($39.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($58.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,063.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($51.09) per share, with a total value of £9,875.06 ($12,619.88). Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

BKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.87) to GBX 4,580 ($58.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($61.34) to GBX 4,400 ($56.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($55.59) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($65.18) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.44) to GBX 4,474 ($57.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,494.43 ($57.44).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

