Lancashire Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lancashire Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 597 ($7.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 590.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 454.20 ($5.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 780 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.11) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 710.71 ($9.08).

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancashire

In other Lancashire news, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 624 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,543.77). In other news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,543.77). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.03), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($40,785.89). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

