Advanced Share Registry Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ASW)

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Advanced Share Registry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Get Advanced Share Registry alerts:

About Advanced Share Registry

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Advanced Share Registry Limited provides share registry and related services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Share Registry Services and Property Investment. The company offers a suite of registry services, including registry maintenance, capital raisings, corporate actions, company meetings, employee share plans, shareholder communications, and in-house printing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Share Registry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Share Registry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.