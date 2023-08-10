Advanced Share Registry Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ASW)

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Advanced Share Registry Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 3.97.
About Advanced Share Registry
