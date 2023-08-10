Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.18. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of C$254.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.7413057 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

