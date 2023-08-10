Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Plans Dividend of GBX 46

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £104.10 ($133.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 9,448 ($120.74) and a 1 year high of £124.40 ($158.98). The company has a market cap of £7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,564.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is £112.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from £124 ($158.47) to £119 ($152.08) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

