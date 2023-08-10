Stingray Digitl Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.40 million.

