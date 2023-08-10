Savills plc (LON:SVS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SVS stock opened at GBX 904 ($11.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 942.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124.20 ($14.37).
