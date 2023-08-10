Savills plc (LON:SVS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SVS stock opened at GBX 904 ($11.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 942.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124.20 ($14.37).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

