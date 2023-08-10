Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Stock Down 12.6 %
Jarvis Securities stock opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.65) on Thursday. Jarvis Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.55). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.30. The firm has a market cap of £57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
