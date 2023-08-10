Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jarvis Securities Stock Down 12.6 %

Jarvis Securities stock opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.65) on Thursday. Jarvis Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.55). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.30. The firm has a market cap of £57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

