Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,354 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $436.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

