Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 27,355 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

