Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.43 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 184,108 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.