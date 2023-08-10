Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $282.00 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.