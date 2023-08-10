Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367,788 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Credicorp worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 103,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.33 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

