Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 109,274 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCEP opened at $63.95 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.