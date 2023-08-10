Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.87% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 319,169 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

KDNY opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.34. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Guggenheim cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bloom Burton lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

