Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.64

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 739827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Barclays cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $670.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 178.43%. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,236,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,145.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,250. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cronos Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

