Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 331.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 517,237 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of United Airlines worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

