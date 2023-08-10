Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 69790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

