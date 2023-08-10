Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 69790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEAM
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.56.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The 3 Favored Machinery Stocks To Buy In August
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 2 Clean Energy Stocks Are About To Attempt A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.