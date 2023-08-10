WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.19

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 50014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $671.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

