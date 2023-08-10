Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $161.36

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.36, but opened at $186.12. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $188.87, with a volume of 2,547,804 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

