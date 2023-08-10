Federated Hermes Inc. Has $29.91 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 578.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $29,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $428.96 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.89 and a 200 day moving average of $398.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.