Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.71

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.85. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 1,058,345 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

