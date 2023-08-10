Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $4.15. Latham Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 289,782 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIM. Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $498.18 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $153,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

