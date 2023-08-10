Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 124231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 48.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

