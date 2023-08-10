BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $345.85

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 345.85 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 768637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351 ($4.49).

BH Macro Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 712.58. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.50 and a beta of -0.21.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

