Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.62

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 1398073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.90 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. Safehold's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.33%.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

