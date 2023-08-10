AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $14.63. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 308,812 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.05 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

