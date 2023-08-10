Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.46

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 39555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

