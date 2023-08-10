SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 725943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

