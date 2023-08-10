MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.22

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 107328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.