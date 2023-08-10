Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 14904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Specifically, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $224,043. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

