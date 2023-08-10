The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.14

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 40237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 202,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

